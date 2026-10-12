Police search for damaged Hyundai after deadly Pikesville hit-and-run, $2,000 reward offered

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are asking for help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Pikesville.

Police say the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 1700 block of Reisterstown Road, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

The victim, 64-year-old Melissa Nocho, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died less than a week later.

Investigators are looking for the vehicle involved in the crash, which police say is a black Hyundai Elantra with front-end and windshield damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.

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