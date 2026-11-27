ESSEX, MD — Small businesses in Essex are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, with the Community Development Corporation hosting a full day of events designed to draw shoppers to local vendors.

The organization is hosting two pop-up shops to connect vendors with customers.

"Essex vendors and from throughout eastern Baltimore County, a lot of them are food makers, craft makers, purse makers, all sorts of things you can come out and shop from over 20 different vendors that are gonna be here on site," said Chrissy Erb of the Essex Community Development Corporation.

One pop-up shop will be held at The Comfy Cup, a coffee shop known for hosting community events.

"We are gonna have a few local vendors inside of the shop. We have Wavepoint Imaging coming out to take registrations for an event that we're holding on December 13th called Tea and Tatas where you can actually have a mobile ultrasound to get a breast examination. We have Doghouse Dough, who always has a stand in the shop. She makes homemade sourdough dog treats. We also have a hot chocolate bar," said Amanda Henning, owner of The Comfy Cup.

The shop has also rolled out holiday specials for the day.

"I would recommend our breakfast sandwiches for sure, food-wise. Our holiday drinks do change often. They change with the season, of course. We do have our regular drinks that stay the same. But I would definitely recommend looking at our flights. Anything that gives you a chance to try all of our seasonal drinks at once," said Desirea Johnston, a barista at The Comfy Cup.

Down the road, Boun Apetito will host a second pop-up shop, complete with a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"We're gonna be bright and early here from 10:00 to 2 p.m. and so we're gonna be hosting a lot up to like 17 vendors here. We're gonna have all of them in this space right next to me, so it's our outdoor enclosed patio. We have a whole lot of events here year round," said Stephanie Peralta of Boun Apetito.

The Community Development Corporation is also providing a shuttle to transport shoppers from the Essex Park and Ride to the event locations.

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