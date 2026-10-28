The story of Pikesville's 'Black Aggie,' and the work to return it home

PIKESVILLE, Md. — The leaves are changing, and the sun is setting sooner; there's no better time of year for a good Baltimore ghost story.

In Pikesville, the legendary statue brings about fond memories; some claim to have seen her moving or glowing.

Druid Ridge Cemetery

“She is such a part of the culture of Pikesville and as well as Druid Ridge Cemetery,” said Debra Wholey-Teets, the cemetery's general manager.

“I think the interest in Black Aggie is the folklore," she added. "There's so many stories, you know, is it haunted? What was she haunted? Did her eyes really glow red? And so many kids in the 60s, it was a different time.”

The Black Aggie statue stood at the grave site of Felix Agnus, a Union Civil War general and publisher of the Baltimore American. It was in place since the 1920s, though vandalism led the family to move it in the 1960s. Now, the statue is in the possession of the federal government's General Services Administration.

WMAR General Felix Agnus, as depicted at his gravsite.

Enter the Pikesville Improvement Corporation.

“So, it now sits in a courtyard in Washington and we are trying to figure out, what the procedure is, to have it moved back," said Tom Fekete, the organization's vice president.

The neighborhood group is focused on revitalizing Pikesville, preserving local history and drawing interest to the town. Many, they tell us, are pining for the statue's return.

“The statue’s history was started in Pikesville, and should stay in Pikesville," said Dan Brody, the group's president. "So bringing it back to Druid Ridge would be something that they'd be interested in. So overall we've gotten a real positive support on it.”

Returning the Aggie to Pikesville, they argue, not only would help maintain the town's past, but invite people in the present to the area to see the many other attractions and shops in town.

“They're hoping she comes back. They're looking forward to it. They're sharing it with their children, their grandchildren. So I think if we're able to make this happen, I think it's gonna be a great thing for the community," Wholey-Teets added.

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