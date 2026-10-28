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Firefighters rescue 2 trapped residents from Aberdeen apartment fire, leaving 28 people displaced

Firefighters rescued two people from an Aberdeen apartment fire that displaced 28 people and caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.
Firefighters rescue 2 trapped residents from Aberdeen apartment fire, leaving 28 people displaced
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ABERDEEN, Md. — Firefighters rescued two people trapped inside a burning Aberdeen apartment Tuesday night, arriving to find flames shooting out of a first-floor window.

Crews responding to the apartment in the unit block of East Bel Air Avenue pulled the two people, who had been trapped upstairs, from a second-floor balcony.

The fire damage and smoke throughout the building forced crews to clear it out, leaving 20 adults and eight children displaced.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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