Firefighters rescue 2 trapped residents from Aberdeen apartment fire, leaving 28 people displaced

ABERDEEN, Md. — Firefighters rescued two people trapped inside a burning Aberdeen apartment Tuesday night, arriving to find flames shooting out of a first-floor window.

Crews responding to the apartment in the unit block of East Bel Air Avenue pulled the two people, who had been trapped upstairs, from a second-floor balcony.

The fire damage and smoke throughout the building forced crews to clear it out, leaving 20 adults and eight children displaced.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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