Maryland attorney general reaches $600,000 settlement with cash advance company

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has reached a $600,000 settlement with Brigit, a company that offers workers cash advances on their paychecks, following allegations of misleading business practices.

The state accused Brigit of misleading consumers about its instant cash advance product and failing to clearly disclose fees required to access money immediately.

The attorney general's office also alleged that some customers were unable to cancel subscriptions or recurring charges while they still owed money on a cash advance.

Under the settlement, Brigit must clearly disclose its fees and terms and allow customers to cancel recurring charges at any time, even if they have an outstanding advance.

The company will also pay $600,000 to Maryland's Consumer Protection Division.

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