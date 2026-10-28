Aberdeen police officers pose with their rescue dogs in a calendar to promote adoptions and second chances

ABERDEEN, Md. — He’s not your typical K-9.

This hound dog named Duke’s only service is to his owner, who happens to be an Aberdeen police officer.

“Oh yea, he’s part of the family. There’s no doubt about it,” said Ofc. Shawn McMeekin, a 26-year veteran of the department, “From the time he walked into the house, you would have thought he was with us since he was a puppy.”

Duke came from Renee’s Rescues in Delaware, which also serves eastern Maryland.

Now, law enforcers like Corporal Cynthia Mowery are appearing with their dogs in a calendar to promote adoptions.

“Oh he brings love, joy, contentment,” said Mowery, “My husband passed away and few years ago and it’s Buck and I, and Buck and I are best friends.”

The calendars are being sold for $25 on Renee’s Rescues’ website to raise money for the animals’ upkeep, and the rescue’s founder, Renee Martini, has seen a compassionate side of the officers that many may miss when they’re performing their duties.

“It provides an opportunity of second chances,” said Martini, “So just like Aberdeen Police Department, these dogs---it’s giving second chances to the communities. A second chance to a dog. A chance at a new life. A new beginning, and I’m fortunate that a few of the officers have adopted from us.

New beginnings for the dogs, their owners and everyone whose lives they touch.

“I’m a school resource officer with the Aberdeen Police Department right now,” said McMeekin, “and just being able to talk to kids sometimes when they’re having a bad day. The first words I usually ask them, ‘Do you have a dog at home?’ and we start talking about our dogs. I talk about Duke and how I rescued him. They talk about their dog at home and it’s just amazing---the friendship and the bond people have who have pets.”