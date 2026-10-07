Owings Mills insurance agent pleads guilty to stealing more than $100,000 in commissions

An insurance agent in Owings Mills pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 in commissions from the sale of life insurance policies.

72-year-old Gregory Maslow will be sentenced in November to 30 days in jail, followed by five years of supervised probation. As part of his plea deal, he must also pay restitution and surrender his insurance license.

Maslow carried out the scheme for four years, from May 2015 to May 2019. He defrauded insurance companies of commissions by using the identities of other insurance agents and customers.

Maslow submitted 75 life insurance applications using the names of other licensed insurance agents and often impersonated those agents over the phone.

He also submitted applications for friends and family members, offering to pay all or part of their premiums. In some cases, the applications were submitted without their knowledge.

Once the applications were approved, insurance companies paid upfront commissions, which Maslow transferred to his account. He then stopped paying the premiums, causing the policies to lapse for nonpayment.

Maslow is set to be sentenced Nov. 2.

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