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Missing University of Maryland student found safe, reunited with family

Dilan Ashar
WMAR
Dilan Ashar
Posted

BALTIMORE, Md. — A University of Maryland student last seen on Oct. 2 has been found safe, the school confirmed in a release Wednesday evening.

Dilan Ashar, 22, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the Terrapin Trail Parking Garage.

"Tonight we write to share good news: Dilan has been found! Thanks to the immense efforts of UMPD and our entire community, Dilan has been reunited with his family," the university said. "We thank all our Terps and community members who spread the word and supported this search."

School leadership thanked students and the community for their support during the search for Ashar.

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