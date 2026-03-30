In Catonsville: Ground breaks to replace county’s oldest police precinct

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Ground broke Monday morning on a $32 million project to replace the oldest police precinct in Baltimore County.

The new Wilkens precinct in Catonsville, located next to UMBC, will be built a short distance next to the old one, which will be knocked down, officials said Monday.

The new precinct is expected to be two stories and 34,000 square feet, and will include new space for the community to meet.

WMAR

Baltimore County Police Department Chief Robert McCullough said the number of officers assigned to the station has nearly doubled over the years, and the demand for police services has gone up as well.

“Upon completion," he said during prepared remarks, "the newly constructed precinct will be equipped with tools and technology our officers need, as well as the necessary space to foster meaningful engagement with the community.”

Around this time last year, an officer survived after being shot at the precinct in what police called a premeditated shooting. The man accused in that shooting has a trial scheduled for this September.

READ MORE: New details in ambush on Baltimore County Police officer

McCullough noted the new precinct is set to include several safety upgrades.

"Of course, with new construction comes a lot of safety upgrades in terms of the parking, lighting, facility access, just access to the perimeter and things like that, in terms of the safety for the parking for our officers for their personal vehicles," McCullough told WMAR-2 News.

Baltimore County Police Department

Some members of the local Wilkens Police Community Relations Organization expect many public safety benefits.

"One thing - morale for the police officers. They’ve been waiting so long for this, and we kept getting put off and put off. Finally, something happened," Catonsville resident Mike Winstead said.

Leaders anticipate the project will be complete in December 2028.

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