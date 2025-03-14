New details in ambush on Baltimore County Police officer

CATONSIVLLE, Md. — Gunfire outside the Wilkens Precinct in Catonsville, first, from an unidentified gunman, and then from officers returning fire.

“One of our officers… he was actually hit by the subject and, of course, he was transported here to Shock Trauma,” Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough told us late Thursday, “Our officers also shot the suspect who was transported to a local hospital."

Police say the suspect had entered the front lobby of the station before making his way to the parking lot.

Originally, investigators believed the man had spoken to an officer at a gas pump before producing a gun and shooting him.

Now, they say one of the shooter’s bullets actually hit a different officer who was standing nearby outside his vehicle.

“When you show up for work and you just simply… you’re walking through the parking lot to go to work or like one of our officers was at the gas pump putting gas in the car getting ready to go home from work, you don’t have on your mind that your life’s going to be in danger in that moment,” said McCullough.

If police have learned of a motive for the shooting, they’re not sharing it publicly, but they’re convinced it didn’t happen in the heat of the moment.

“It was very clear that this was premeditated,” said McCullough.

Police have not yet identified the officer who was shot, but say he’s been with the department for seven years.

He remained in guarded condition a day after the shooting, while the suspect remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

