16 people killed in Maryland crashes in the last week; 12 of those deaths happened over the weekend

BALTIMORE — Sixteen people have been killed in crashes in Maryland over the last week, according to data from the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Of those 16 fatalities, 12 of them occurred over the weekend. As of Monday, 279 people have died in crashes statewide, compared to 314 at this time in 2025.

"Each fatal crash represents a life lost on Maryland's roadways," Monday's news release said.

Fifteen drivers, eight passengers, four pedestrians and nine motorcyclists were killed in crashes in August, according to data from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The Maryland Department of Transportation included the following safety reminders in Monday's news release:



Stop for School Buses and Watch for Children: As students head back to school, remember to stop for school buses with flashing red lights unless you are traveling on the opposite side of a roadway separated by a physical median.

Prepare for roadside emergencies by keeping your vehicle in good working condition and carrying an emergency kit.

If you have a flat tire, prioritize your safety over changing the tire. Pull off the roadway to a safe location if possible, turn on your hazard lights, and call for roadside assistance if needed.

Look twice before changing lanes and turning, as motorcyclists can be harder to see, especially in a vehicle's blind spot.

Share the road with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

Obey posted speed limits and slow down, especially in work zones.

Move over for any vehicle with flashing lights, or slow down if you cannot safely change lanes.

Avoid distractions while driving - including phones, passengers and any activity that takes your attention away from the road ahead.

Never drive impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Wear seat belts on every trip, in the front seat and back seat.

Avoid aggressive driving and give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination.

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