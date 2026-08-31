Two rescued after boat capsizes near Chesapeake Bay Bridge, officials say

Two people were rescued Saturday morning after waves overtook their boat near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Around 11 a.m., the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to a vessel-in-distress call after the boaters were spotted in the water.

Natural Resources Police officers, along with members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard, retrieved the individuals from the water.

According to a spokesperson for the Maryland Natural Resources Police, the boaters were aboard an 18-foot vessel near the Bay Bridge when waves caused it to capsize.

Both boaters were brought ashore at Sandy Point State Park and did not require medical attention, the spokesperson said.

The boat was later towed back to Sandy Point State Park.