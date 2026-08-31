Firefighters battling two-alarm blaze in Glen Arm

GLEN ARM, Md. — Baltimore County firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Glen Arm.

Officials say fire crews responded to the 12000 block of Long Green Pike at 11:17 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor and attic of the home.

All occupants were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.

At 12:34 p.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials upgraded the incident to a second alarm.

No additional information has been released at this time.