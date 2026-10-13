Ex-Baltimore County paramedic gets 25 years in plea deal over bodily fluids case

A former Baltimore County paramedic was sentenced to 25 years Tuesday after reaching a plea deal in a case involving coworkers who unknowingly ingested his bodily fluids.

Christopher Carroll pleaded guilty to three counts related to forcing coworkers to unknowingly ingest his bodily fluids.

Carroll was arrested in February following an investigation that began in November 2025.

According to charging documents, the investigation began after a supervisor learned about a social media account authorities said belonged to Carroll. Investigators said videos associated with the account showed or referenced incidents in which other people unknowingly came into contact with or ingested Carroll's bodily fluids.

Authorities said some videos appeared to be recorded inside Baltimore County Fire Department facilities and the Baltimore County Public Safety Building.

The case prompted concerns about possible contamination at county fire facilities.

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