Drivers should expect lane closures on I-70 in Baltimore County through October

Drivers using I-70 in western Baltimore County should prepare for lane shifts and temporary closures as a resurfacing project begins Sunday night.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says crews will begin work as early as 8 p.m. Sunday, September 27, along eastbound I-70 Local, also known as MD 570.

Crews will remove and resurface sections of concrete and asphalt pavement from east of I-695 to the Baltimore City/County line near the Park and Ride lot.

During the first week of work, crews will implement temporary lane shifts and closures as they replace sections of concrete. Some lane closures could last up to 24 hours while crews pour, cure, and test the concrete.

Asphalt paving will follow, with temporary lane shifts and closures scheduled Sunday nights through Thursday mornings from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The $252,000 project is expected to be completed by mid-October, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to slow down, stay alert, and follow signs while traveling through the work zone.

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