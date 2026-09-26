Maryland football blown out 54-3 by UCLA in Big Ten opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Terrapins were blown out 54-3 by UCLA in their 2026 Big Ten conference opener at College Park on Saturday, raising serious questions about the future of head coach Mike Locksley.

The loss continues a troubling pattern for the program, which has managed only one conference win in each of the last two seasons.

The Terps struggled from the opening drive, going three-and-out on offense repeatedly in the first half. The defense provided early bright spots — Daniel Wingate forced a fumble recovered by Lavain Scruggs, and Zion Elee recorded a sack on fourth down in Maryland territory late in the first quarter — but the offense could not capitalize.

Quarterback Malik Washington threw into triple coverage on third-and-long, resulting in an interception that UCLA converted into points. Wayne Knight then went 45 yards untouched for a touchdown to give the Bruins a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The second quarter grew worse for the Terps. UCLA scored a pair of short rushing touchdowns to extend the lead to 20-0, while Maryland finished the first half with -1 rushing yards. The Terps trailed 20-3 at halftime.

The second half opened with more of the same. Washington threw an interception on Maryland's first possession of the third quarter, and UCLA's Ta'Shawn James returned it 39 yards for a pick-six. On the next drive, Washington was intercepted again — this time by Scooter Jackson, who returned it 65 yards for another pick-six, pushing the lead to 34-3.

By that point, the stadium had largely emptied as fans left in the rain. The Bruins went on to win 54-3.

Locksley addressed the performance after the game.

"You know I understand the question. I own the result. Again, I can't claim it. That's something that we got to go out and earn every week. Yes I still have a lot of confidence in myself and the staff to get this thing fixed. Again that will have to be earned, I won't be able to claim it and I understand why people will have to sit and question it. I'm going to have to earn it. I'm not going to be able to claim it up here," Locksley said.

Loud boos and chants of "Fire Locksley" were heard in the first half. The chants were less audible in the second half, as fewer fans remained in the rain to watch.

Maryland travels to Nebraska next week. Whether Locksley makes that trip with the team remains an open question, with thinking around the program suggesting it is a matter of when, not if, the university ends his tenure.

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