Maryland named one of Lonely Planet’s best destinations to visit in 2027

Maryland is getting some international recognition as a place to visit in the year ahead.

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 list includes Maryland among 50 destinations and experiences around the world selected by the travel publisher’s global experts.

The list highlights Maryland for its mix of history, culture, outdoor recreation, food and waterways, including destinations from Baltimore and Annapolis to the Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland and Western Maryland.

The recognition comes as tourism continues to draw millions of people to the state. According to the governor’s office, 47.4 million people visited Maryland in 2025, visiting historic sites, waterfront destinations, and arts and cultural attractions, among other destinations.

Maryland will also mark a major milestone in 2027: the 200th anniversary of American railroading. The state plans to use the anniversary to highlight its railroad history, including the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, railroad communities and rail trails.

Lonely Planet says its 2027 selections emphasize meaningful experiences, slower travel and opportunities for travelers to explore beyond more familiar destinations.

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