Traffic alert: $4.8M Harford County intersection project to bring lane closures through 2028

BEL AIR, Md. — Drivers in Harford County should prepare for lane and shoulder closures as a major intersection improvement project gets underway Monday.

The Maryland State Highway Administration will begin a $4.8 million project at MD 543, also known as Creswell Road/Fountain Green Road, and MD 136, or Calvary Road.

Work is expected to continue through spring 2028.

Crews will work weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers can expect temporary lane and shoulder closures, along with flagging operations near the intersection. Motorists traveling to nearby Cedar Lane Regional Park are encouraged to allow extra travel time.

The project includes widening portions of the intersection, resurfacing pavement and upgrading traffic signals. Crews will also make drainage and stormwater management improvements and install new pavement markings and signs where needed.

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