Advanced nuclear power plant could be coming to Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland

A new advanced nuclear power plant could be coming to Aberdeen Proving Ground as part of a U.S. Army effort to strengthen energy reliability at military installations.

The Army selected Ameresco to negotiate a long-term lease for a commercial power generation project at APG. Ameresco says the proposed project could include natural gas and advanced nuclear generation.

The company is working with Terrestrial Energy to develop an Integral Molten Salt Reactor for the nuclear portion of the project at APG.

The facility would provide power to the regional electric grid while also giving APG access to on-site power during qualifying grid outages.

The proposal is not final. The Army's announcement says formal lease agreements are still in the initial stages, and construction would require environmental, regulatory and permitting reviews.

Maryland is already home to the Calvert Cliffs Clean Energy Center in Calvert County, currently the state's only nuclear power plant.

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