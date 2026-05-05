Driver involved in fatal I-695 crash sentenced for violating probation

BALTIMORE COUNTY — One of the drivers involved in a fatal Beltway crash that killed six people has been sentenced for violating his probation.

Melachi Brown pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Brown was initially serving an 18-month sentence on home detention for his role in the crash.

The crash killed six construction workers in a work zone on the shoulder of the highway: Mahlon Simmons II, Mahlon Simmons III, Jose Escobar, Carlos Escobar, Sybil DiMaggio, and Rolando Ruiz.

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Brown's car was hit by Lisa Lea when she tried to switch lanes. Lea was driving as fast as 121 mph in a 55 mph zone, while Brown was reportedly going 122 mph in the adjacent lane.

After the collision damaged Brown's car, he pulled over further up the road. However, the impact sent Lea's car out of control through an opening in the barrier and into the work zone, where it plowed through the workers and overturned.