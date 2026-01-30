Woman sentenced to 30 years for I-695 crash that killed 6 construction workers

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A woman has been sentenced to 30 years for her role in a crash on I-695 that killed six people.

Lisa Lea, 57, pleaded guilty to six counts of negligent manslaughter by automobile in November.

The crash killed construction workers Mahlon Simmons II, Mahlon Simmons III, Jose Escobar, Carlos Escobar, Sybil DiMaggio, and Rolando Ruiz, who were all construction workers in a work zone on the shoulder of the highway.

Prosecutors initially requested that Lea serve 24 years in prison — four years for each victim.

At the time of the crash, Lea was under the influence while she was driving on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County.

RELATED: NTSB: Excessive speed, dangerous lane change were main factors in I-695 crash that killed six workers

Court records say she was driving as fast as 121 mph, where the speed limit was 55 mph, and driving in the left-most lane.

MORE: The 695 tragedy: one year later

The work zone was on the left shoulder of the highway.

Lea attempted to change lanes and hit the front end of 20-year-old Melachi Brown's car.

Brown, who was also charged, was reportedly going 122 mph in the next lane over. He is serving out the rest of his 18-month sentence on home detention.

Brown's car was damaged and he pulled over further up the road, but the collision sent Lea's car out of control through an opening in the barrier into the work zone, where her car plowed through the workers and overturned.

Lea was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.