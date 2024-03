March 22, 2024 marks one year since the wreck on I-695 that took the lives of six roadway workers.

Four families were left devastated.

Two of the workers were father and son. Two were brothers.

The deaths of Mahlon Simmons II, Mahlon Simmons III, Jose Escobar, Carlos Escobar, Sybil Dimaggio and Rolando Ruiz's in a work zone sparked investigations, prosecutions, and a work group to help improve roadway safety.