WMAR returns to Comcast Xfinity

BALTIMORE — After weeks of negotiations, WMAR's parent company, Scripps has reached an agreement with Comcast, and all Scripps stations are back on Xfinity for subscribers beginning today, May 5.

"We appreciate our viewers’ patience and look forward to serving them once again on the Xfinity service with local news, weather, live sports and entertainment programming," Scripps News Group said in a statement.

Per Comcast, all signals have been restored and viewers should be able to receive WMAR again.

We here at WMAR appreciate our viewers' patience and look forward to serving them once again on the Xfinity service with local news, weather, live sports, and entertainment programming.

Our full statement can be read below: