CCBC investing $28M to expand automotive technology center in Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — The Community College of Baltimore County is investing $28 million to expand its Transportation Technology Center in Catonsville.

The college broke ground on the expansion Wednesday, while also celebrating the completion of an $11.6 million renovation of the existing auto repair center.

The project will add nearly 22,000 square feet to the existing 17,000-square-foot center, with new classrooms, specialized labs and bays for electric and hydrogen vehicles.

CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis said the goal is to make sure students are prepared for where the automotive industry is headed.

“Everything we try to do at CCBC, if we're going to be getting students ready for the outside, has to be cutting edge,” Kurtinitis said.

The college says its automotive program has been at peak enrollment for nearly a decade. Because of limited space, the program has had to turn down some training opportunities, manufacturer partnerships and equipment donations.

The expansion will give CCBC more room for automotive training, including work with electric vehicles and other emerging technology.

CCBC is also building a new $13 million welding and trades center at its Dundalk campus. The college broke ground on that project in April. It will offer hands-on training, including specialized training in underwater welding.

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