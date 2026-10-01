Harford County deputy won't be charged in deadly police involved crash

BELCAMP, Md. — A Harford County sheriff's deputy won't face charges in a deadly police-involved crash that happened in June in Belcamp.

Attorney General Anthony Brown announced the decision Wednesday, saying his office found the deputy did not commit a crime.

On June 9, Senior Deputy Allen Jennings tried to pull over Tremayne Murphy on Route 40 near Otter Point Road. Murphy initially appeared to be stopping, but then drove off and began weaving through traffic.

The pursuit lasted less than a minute. Murphy ran a red light at Riverside Parkway and crashed into another vehicle, setting off a multi-vehicle crash.

Dashboard camera footage shows Murphy's car catching fire immediately after the crash. Deputies tried to put out the fire but were unsuccessful.

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Firefighters eventually extinguished the flames. Murphy died at the scene.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division finished its investigation on September 23 and determined Jennings would not face charges.

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