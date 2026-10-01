83 affordable apartments open at historic Baltimore orphanage site

BALTIMORE — A historic Baltimore property that once served as an orphanage has been transformed into 83 affordable apartments.

Clare Court II is officially open in the Waverly neighborhood in North Baltimore. The $31 million redevelopment expands the existing Clare Court community with renovated and newly constructed apartments.

The project sits on a historic eight-acre campus that dates back to 1917, when it was developed by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi as St. Elizabeth’s Home for Female Colored Orphans. Over the decades, the property also served as a convent and later as a school for children with special needs.

The redevelopment includes 30 renovated apartments, 12 new apartments created in former convent space and 41 apartments in a newly constructed three-story building.

All 83 apartments are affordable to households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income. Five are permanent supportive housing units for people exiting homelessness.

Clare Court II also includes a business center, fitness room, kids nook and kitchen for residents.

“As the nation and our region grapple with the housing crisis, this development is an incredible example of housing preservation, historic preservation and new housing production,” said Dana Johnson, president of Homes for America.

Residents have already started moving in, and apartments are still available.

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