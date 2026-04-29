CCBC breaks ground on a new $13 million welding and trades center at its Dundalk campus in Baltimore

DUNDALK, Md. — A new $13 million welding and trades center is coming to Baltimore County.

CCBC breaks ground on a new $13 million welding and trades center CCBC breaks ground on a new $13 million welding and trades center

CCBC breaks ground on its new welding and trades center at its Dundalk campus.

The new building will allow students to get hands-on training along with specialized training in underwater welding.

Construction starts next month and is projected to finish in spring of 2027.

Courses are expected to begin next summer.

