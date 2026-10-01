Above average Thursday with rain on the way

Happy October!

Starting the month off nicely. Temperatures will be mild and muggy for the morning hours. Clouds will stick to us throughout Thursday, with periodic sunshine. Broken skies continue into the evening hours tonight. Friday will see sun and rain. Showers show up after the noon hour and linger into Saturday. Our first front arrives Friday and Saturday sees some of the benefits. We see clearing skies for portions of Saturday with only isolated chances for rain. More rain builds in for Sunday, but some models suggest the heaviest rain will be to the south of the metro.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday

A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 63.