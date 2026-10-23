Catonsville landscaping company offers $2,000 reward for info after tools stolen from work trucks

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A local landscaping company is offering $2,000 for information after surveillance footage captured a group stealing tools from several work trucks and their storage bins overnight.

Baltimore County Police said at least 3 subjects stole tools from vehicles; the theft occurred overnight on Tuesday, Oct. 20 outside Just Landscaping on the 5600 block of Old Frederick Road in Catonsville.

Surveillance footage shows the group rummaging through several work trucks and placing tools into a gray minivan.

Justin Polk, the company's owner, said the stolen equipment totaled roughly $20,000 in value, including concrete saws, chain saws, blowers, grinders, circular saws and gas cans.

Just Landscaping is a family business, and Polk said the theft has been difficult for everyone involved.

"We all work hard for the things that we have," he told WMAR-2 News, "and it's tough, for someone just to come in and take all that from us, and then kind of leave us in shambles of having to put all this stuff together.

"These are all important tools that we, and a piece of equipment that we use every day," Polk added.

The company is offering $2,000 of their own money to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Polk said multiple cameras, including dash cams and security cameras, captured the incident from several angles.

Polk advised nearby businesses to keep equipment locked and to have camera systems in place, noting that while Catonsville is a great place to live and work, it is not immune to incidents like this.

"Fortunately, we have systems in place that allow us to document these things, get all that right information out, but we have to continue to move forward, but also to not forget either," Polk said.

Baltimore County Police said the incident remains under investigation.

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