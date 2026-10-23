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Pedestrian killed after being struck by MTA bus on southbound MD 295 near West Nursery Road early Friday

Maryland State Police
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Maryland State Police
Posted

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an MTA bus early Friday morning, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on southbound MD 295 near West Nursery Road.

Maryland State Police are leading the investigation.

No additional information about the pedestrian was immediately available.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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