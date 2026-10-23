ACLU of Maryland wins landmark case to keep book on Harford County school shelves

BEL AIR, Md. — In a landmark victory, the ACLU of Maryland and the Maryland State Education Association secured a ruling in Harford County Circuit Court protecting access to "Flamer" in schools across Maryland.

The decision is the first court ruling interpreting Maryland's Freedom to Read Act.

According to the Maryland Library Association, the Freedom to Read Act establishes consistent statewide standards for school and public libraries. It was passed in April 2024.

Friday's ruling from the judge upheld the Maryland State Board of Education's decision to restore Flamer to Harford County school libraries.

“The court’s ruling is a victory for the freedom to read and for Maryland communities whose voices were heard,” said Sonia Kumar, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of Maryland. “This historic decision affirms the promise of Maryland’s Freedom to Read Act and the First Amendment: students deserve access to books that reflect the richness of our experiences, identities, and perspectives, free from censorship.”

The case arose following a parent seeking the removal of the graphic novel from all Harford County school libraries.

Flamer, a semi-autobiographical graphic novel by Mike Curato that follows a Filipino American teenager navigating identity, belonging, and self-acceptance at a Boy Scout camp over the summer before he enters high school.

“This victory demonstrates what is possible when communities come together to protect the rights of young people,” said parent Leslie Thompson, who defended the case in court. “Parents, students, and educators brought their voices, their conviction, and their commitment to ensuring that school libraries remain places of learning, discovery, and belonging. This decision honors that collective effort and reinforces the importance of community participation in decisions that shape our children’s education.”

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.