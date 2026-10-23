Howard County Board of Elections hosting inaugural food drive at early voting sites

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Voters heading to the polls this early voting season in Howard County will have the opportunity to show up for their community at the same time.

The Howard County Board of Elections is hosting its first-ever food drive at early voting sites, where neighbors can donate non-perishable food and personal care items, like shampoos and soaps, before they hit the polls.

Erin Ferguson, program manager of provisionals and outreach with the Howard County Board of Elections, shares a simple message: one "can" be the difference.

"During tough times, people feel very powerless," Ferguson said. "My one vote doesn't count, this one can isn't going to make a difference, but you can. You can be that change."

The board teamed up with the Howard County Food Bank and Community Action Council to fill 40-gallon bins CAC provided, some already full to the brim and needing midday pickup on Friday.

"This is music to my ears, and this is filling my heart with a lot of joy because this is what we want to see," Election program assistant Priya Yadav said.

The outreach team wanted to host a food drive, but it was election director Guy Mickley during a planning session who suggested going big at early voting sites all eight days.

"Not only are we here for the community, but we're here to remind you: Community exists, like come be a part of it. Donate, vote, do your civic duty, feel good," Yadav said.

Voter Chris Farrow saw the push for the drive on her sample ballot, something she'd never seen before.

"I thought it's a great idea," Farrow said. "And then I went through my pantry and thought, what can we give and try to bring what was needed and what was on the list? So I hope it'll certainly help people. I'm sure it will. Tough times right now."

The outreach team hopes the effort becomes an annual tradition.

"If this is successful, we would like to do this in upcoming election years, and we'd like to have a benchmark to beat every year," Ferguson said.

Both early voting and the food drive last until Thursday, October 29th at 8p.m., when early voting polls close before Election Day. A list of early voting locations across Howard County is available here.

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