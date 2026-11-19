PARKVILLE, Md. — Nearly 20 years after a Parkville convenience store owner was shot and killed during a robbery attempt, Baltimore County cold case detectives are asking the public for help solving the case.

Muhammad Choudry was working at his store on Moore Road and Darlington Drive, near Perring Parkway, on the night of Sunday, Nov. 12, 2006. Just before 9 p.m., two men armed with handguns entered the store to rob it. Choudry's wife and son were present at the time.

Choudry reportedly reached for a bat to try to protect his family, but one of the suspects shot him within less than a minute of entering the store.

The suspects fled, and Choudry died at the scene.

Choudry had come to the United States from Pakistan and was 48 years old at the time of his death.

He had purchased the store just four months before he was killed, and was known for working long hours, seven days a week. Many who knew him described him as a dedicated husband and father who was well-respected in his community.

"He was such a live person all the time, you know, making fun, making jokes, such a lively heart and, we're gonna miss them to death," Choudry's niece told WMAR-2 News at the time.

Cold case detectives are now hoping renewed public attention on the case can generate new leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Cold Case Investigators at 410-887-3943.

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