TIMONIUM, Md. — A longtime Irish pub in Baltimore County is getting ready to pour its final pint.

An Poitin Stil, better known as “The Still,” will close Dec. 23 after 27 years at 2323 York Road in Timonium, according to a Facebook post.

Partners Dorsey Baldwin, Dr. Bill Mitcherling and Dr. John Mitcherling said they are retiring after nearly three decades of owning and operating the restaurant.

The owners thanked customers, staff and the local Irish community for supporting The Still over the years.

“We’ve made incredible friends over the last three decades, and we want to give everyone a proper send-off in the coming weeks,” Baldwin said.

Customers are invited to visit during the restaurant’s final weeks, with a final toast planned for 7 p.m. on Dec. 23.

After the restaurant closes, customers will also have a chance at a later date to obtain select furnishings, décor and memorabilia from The Still. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

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