BALTIMORE — Firefighters are continuing to work to contain a fire in a large brick building in Hampden.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, they were called to a commercial building fire in the 2900 block of Falls Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing through the roof of the building, which intensified as they worked to get the fire under control.

As of 11:20 p.m., no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



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