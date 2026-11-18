BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Ample sunshine and highs in the mid-60s today. The beautiful weather continues through the rest of the week with sunny skies and mild temperatures. Keeping our eyes on a possible coastal storm system that could bring showers to the area on Sunday into Monday. The jury is still out on the track of the low, with some model members taking it out to sea (keeping us dry), and other models bringing it farther west toward the mountains. Needless to say, we are several days out, and forecast details are likely to change!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Light west wind.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.