Baltimore County residents vote early ahead of election

PERRY HALL, Md. — Sunday, Baltimore County residents gathered at the Honeygo Community Center in Perry Hall to get a jumpstart on voting for the upcoming election.

According to the State Elections Administrator, as of 1 p.m. on Sunday, over 16,000 people voted early in the state.

“I’ve never seen this country so divided as it has been lately and it’s a shame," said resident Manuel Mastromanolis.

Mastromanolis told WMAR-2 News what's top of mind for him.

“I think contributions to politicians from everywhere has made a mess of our political system. And, you know, not communicating.”

WATCH: In-person early voting ends Thursday in Maryland

In-person early voting ends Thursday in Maryland

Question 3 on Maryland's ballots about redistricting is a polarizing measure also on many voters' minds as they cast ballots early.

“I don’t think that we should have gerrymandering. I think it should be based on an actual, you know, it shouldn’t be specialized to try to incorporate or get a certain political party in over another in a certain geographical area," said resident Michael Casserly.

Casserly said it all comes down to politicians staying true to their promises.

“If you promise no forever wars, don’t get into a forever war. If you promise, you know, a better economy, do a better economy.”

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.