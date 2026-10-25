Five new businesses coming to Hunt Valley Exchange, including Dunkin’ and indoor golf simulator

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — Five new businesses are coming to Hunt Valley Exchange in northern Baltimore County, including a Dunkin’, an indoor golf simulator studio, an Indian restaurant, and a wine and spirits store.

St. John Properties announced the first five leases for the development at York Road and Wight Avenue this week. The businesses will occupy more than 26,000 square feet.

Dunkin’, Elite Golf Studios, GPT Wine & Spirits, and Spicy Olive Indian Restaurant are expected to open by the end of 2026. The Goddard School is expected to follow between April and June 2027

Elite Golf Studios will feature four private, soundproof simulator bays using Trackman IO technology. The business will let customers practice their swing or play virtual rounds on courses worldwide.

Spicy Olive will be a fast-casual Indian restaurant offering a lunch and dinner buffet, naan pizzas, and Indian street food. GPT Wine & Spirits, from the same owner, will sell alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Dunkin’ will relocate from its current location on York Road to Hunt Valley Exchange, while The Goddard School plans to relocate its existing Sparks-area location. The new Goddard School is expected to serve nearly 200 students.

Hunt Valley Exchange sits on a 17-acre site acquired by St. John Properties in 2023. The company says the development is currently 67% leased.

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