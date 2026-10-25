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Maryland creating new resource hub for military families with children with disabilities

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Maryland is developing a new statewide resource for military families raising children with disabilities.

The Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families announced the project as part of a new partnership with USAA.

The “You’re Welcome Here” toolkit and digital hub will help military families relocating to Maryland find information about education, health care, disability services and other community resources.

The project is being developed by the Department of Veterans and Military Families, the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council and Parents’ Place of Maryland. Funding from USAA will support print and digital versions of the resource.

State officials say frequent moves can create additional challenges for military families raising children with disabilities, including finding new health care providers, connecting with disability services and transferring education plans.

The partnership will also support two Maryland Joins Forces Mission Strong Summits. A fall 2026 summit focused on suicide prevention, while a spring 2027 summit will focus on support for military families raising children with disabilities.

Maryland is home to more than 340,000 veterans and more than 131,000 active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families, according to the state.

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