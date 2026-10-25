Hanover Street to go southbound-only after Ravens game as Baltimore tests traffic plan

BALTIMORE — Drivers in South Baltimore will see a temporary traffic change after Sunday’s Ravens game as the city tests a new way to move traffic away from M&T Bank Stadium.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says Hanover Street between West Street and I-95 will temporarily become southbound-only from about 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., depending on traffic conditions.

The change is intended to help vehicles leaving stadium parking lots move out of the area faster while reducing congestion in nearby neighborhoods.

Two eastbound lanes leaving Lot H will continue onto West Street before turning right onto Hanover Street. Hanover will have two southbound lanes between West and Wells streets. Police officers and transportation enforcement personnel will manage traffic.

The existing northbound detour at Wells Street and other standard post-game closures will remain in place.

The pilot will also require temporary parking restrictions on parts of West and Hanover streets. About 14 spaces on the north side of West Street between Race and Hanover streets will be affected. Three additional spaces near West and Hanover will also be restricted.

DOT says it will monitor traffic during the pilot to determine whether similar changes could be used for future stadium events.

Drivers should watch for temporary signs and follow directions from police and transportation personnel.

The Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kick off is at 1 p.m.

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