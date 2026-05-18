Baltimore County Public Schools is looking for staff, public input on the next superintendent

Baltimore County Public Schools is searching for its next superintendent and it wants the public's input.
BCPS is holding a series of meetings this week to get feedback on the type of leader both the staff and public want to see in its next leader.
In February, Dr. Myriam Rogers announced she would be retiring as superintendent, after serving in the role for three years.
RELATED: Baltimore County Public Schools superintendent Myriam Rogers to retire
BCPS has contracted with Ray and Associates LLC to do a national search. They want to find a new superintendent by July 1, 2026.
Here are the dates and times of the meetings:
- Monday, May 18, at the Milford Mill Academy cafeteria, 3800 Washington Ave., Windsor Mill 21244
4:30-6 p.m.: BCPS Staff Session
6:30-8 p.m.: Public Session
- Wednesday, May 20, at the Red House Run Elementary School cafeteria, 1717 Weyburn Ave., Rosedale 21237
4:30-6 p.m.: BCPS Staff Session
6:30-8 p.m.: Public Session
- Thursday, May 21, at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology cafeteria, 938 York Rd., Towson 21204
4:30-6 p.m.: BCPS Staff Session
6:30-8 p.m.: Public Session
- Thursday, May 21 – Virtual/Online Session
4:30-6 p.m.: BCPS Staff Session – Join the Zoom meeting [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com]. Meeting ID: 851 7100 9157
6:30-8 p.m.: Public Session – Join the Zoom meeting [track.spe.schoolmessenger.com]. Meeting ID: 893 2548 4631