Baltimore County Public Schools is looking for staff, public input on the next superintendent

Baltimore County Public Schools is searching for its next superintendent and it wants the public's input.

BCPS is holding a series of meetings this week to get feedback on the type of leader both the staff and public want to see in its next leader.

In February, Dr. Myriam Rogers announced she would be retiring as superintendent, after serving in the role for three years.

RELATED: Baltimore County Public Schools superintendent Myriam Rogers to retire

BCPS has contracted with Ray and Associates LLC to do a national search. They want to find a new superintendent by July 1, 2026.

Here are the dates and times of the meetings:

