Baltimore County Public Schools superintendent Myriam Rogers to retire

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools superintendent Myriam Rogers on Thursday announced plans to retire.

In a press release Rogers said she will step down on July 1.

Her departure comes three-years after being appointed to the role.

Although no particular reason was provided, Rogers said the decision was made "after thoughtful reflection and conversations with [her] family and loved ones."

According to the 2025 Maryland State Department of Education Report Card, Baltimore County Public Schools has a 91.7 percent attendance rate and 84.30 percent graduation rate among its 110,024 students. The system also led the state with most five-star schools at 23.

While BCPS only met its annual target in a single category, that being elementary school progress in achieving English Language Proficiency, students at all levels showed overall improvement in nine out of 13 total categories.

MSDE

During her tenure, Rogers did face some adversity.

An April 2025 report from the Maryland Inspector General for Education indicated she may have violated contractual obligations by living outside of Baltimore County.

BCPS officials later clarified that Rogers had since relocated within the district.

As of July 2025 Rogers earned an annual salary of more than $322,500.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier issued the below statement in reaction to Rogers retirement.

“Dr. Rogers has been a dedicated educator and leader for more than 30 years, and we are grateful for her service to Baltimore County’s students, families, educators, and support staff. I have known her for many years and continue to be impressed by her steady leadership and deep commitment to public education. Under Dr. Rogers’s leadership, BCPS has made clear progress, and she leaves the system well positioned for continued success with a strong foundation for the years ahead."

Former County Executive and current Congressman Johnny Olszewski also commented.

“For more than three decades, Dr. Myriam Rogers has dedicated her life to expanding opportunity for students in public schools across Maryland. From the chemistry classroom to the principal’s office and as superintendent, she led with an unwavering commitment to the success of the students, families and educators she served. As a proud BCPS graduate, a former BCPS teacher and, now, a BCPS parent, I am personally grateful for Dr. Rogers’ thoughtful leadership of our schools during a pivotal time. On behalf of Maryland’s Second Congressional District, I extend my deepest thanks for her service and congratulate her on a well-earned retirement.”

