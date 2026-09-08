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Baltimore County Police investigating after 2 collisions in less than 24 hours leaves 2 dead

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BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Two people, including a cyclist, have died following two collisions in Baltimore County in the span of less than 24 hours.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, a truck was traveling north on Dulaney Valley Road Monday afternoon when it struck a Lexus and then a RAV4, driven by 75-year-old Maureen Hahn.

Hahn was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to the area of Northwind and Trailwood Road for reports of a collision. An investigation revealed that James Bandoch, 68, was hit by a dump truck while cycling.

Police say that the truck was traveling west on Northwind Road before it turned right, striking Bandoch, whowas pronounced dead on scene.

Both collisions remain under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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