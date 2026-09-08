Baltimore county cracking down on illegal house parties

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md — Baltimore County residents are pushing the county council to pass legislation that would punish people for throwing illegal house parties, with fines starting at $2,500.

Baltimore County Police say they have responded to multiple reports over the summer, often involving the same bad actors rotating locations.

Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said the parties pose a serious threat to public safety.

"From a public safety standpoint, these events present significant concerns. Commercial house parties held on private property jeopardize the safety of our residents, those in attendance, and the officers called to respond to them," McCullough said.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier, who requested the legislation, described the scope of the problem.

"Residents have complained about unruly house parties. That cause excessively loud noise, large crowds, sometimes over 100 people," Klausmeier said.

The legislation sets the primary fine at $2,500, with a subsequent fine of $5,000.

McCullough said the goal is to charge the person responsible for organizing the party, not simply the homeowner. Some parties are being held at rental properties or by children when parents are not home.

County Councilman Mike Ertel, a Democrat representing District 6, said the bill is narrowly targeted.

"No one has to worry that they can't have a a birthday party or anniversary party, but if you're profiting from these large house parties or pool parties or whatever you're throwing and it gets out of hand, this bill is gonna apply to you," Ertel said.

Delegate Alethia McCaskill also weighed in on the importance of accountability.

"I'm gonna go back to our youth because that's who I am outside of a homeowner and a legislator. My youth, there are consequences when you do not follow the rules," McCaskill said.

The legislation would go into effect immediately after being passed by the council.

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