Baltimore County Police arrest fourth juvenile in Pikesville assault

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested a fourth juvenile in connection with an assault in Pikesville.

The juvenile, a 12-year-old boy, is charged with first- and second-degree assault.

The assault occurred inside a home in the unit block of Spectator Lane on May 18.

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Police say the victim, a 13-year-old girl, was found unconscious and injured from the assault. No adults were home at the time.

WMAR-2 News later learned that the other juveniles involved—three girls ranging from 12 to 14 years old—attend Pikesville Middle School, while the victim does not. They have since been arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

MORE: 3 juveniles arrested after female juvenile assaulted inside Pikesville home Monday evening, police say

The reports of what occurred are deeply troubling," Pikesville Middle School Principal Nicole Bridges said. "The actions of these students do not represent our school community and are completely unacceptable. Please know that in addition to any action by law enforcement, all Pikesville Middle School students involved in this assault will also receive serious school consequences. We hold our students to the highest standards, and dangerous behaviors will not be tolerated.

This remains an active investigation.