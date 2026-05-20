3 juveniles arrested after female juvenile assaulted inside Pikesville home Monday evening, police say

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A female juvenile was assaulted inside a Pikesville home on Monday and later hospitalized according to Baltimore County Police.

Her injuries were non-life-threatening and she was later released.

Three juveniles were arrested and charged in connection with the first-degree assault.

Authorities say the incident happened around 8:25pm in the unit block of Spectator Lane, 21117.

This incident remains under investigation.

Detectives assigned to the Precinct 4 – Pikesville Investigative Services Team are asking anyone with information about the case to contact 410-887-1279 or 410-887-4636.

The Baltimore County Police Department continues to work closely with Baltimore County Public Schools as this investigation remains active.