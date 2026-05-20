OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wednesday, Owings Mills neighbors were left speechless after a teenage girl was assaulted and the attack was recorded in their community.

Resident Maha Raza told WMAR-2 News that Monday started out like any other.

"I was in my backyard and saw some kids run away. So I was like, maybe they were playing inside — that's why," Raza said.

Owings Mills community shaken after recorded assault of teen by middle school students Owings Mills neighbors react to teen assault

But when police came to the neighborhood, she realized the reality was much worse.

"They entered inside and they brought her out on a stretcher."

Police say that at 8:25 Monday night, officers arrived at a home on Spectator Lane and found an unconscious 13-year-old girl inside, injured from an assault.

Police say no adults were home during the incident.

"Really, it was very emotional — as a mother, it was very emotional for me," Raza said.

Three other girls ranging from 12-years-old to 14-years-old were arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Thankfully, the young victim has been released from the hospital.

But for neighbor Isaiah Orr, a video of the assault circulating on social media makes the situation that much worse.

"It's shocking to understand that, and to understand that these kids are getting involved in this stuff so close to home," Orr said.

The suspects attend Pikesville Middle School.

The principal sent a letter to parents, saying:

"I am writing to inform you of a serious incident that occurred in the community yesterday, May 18. School administration was notified that Pikesville Middle School students assaulted a student who does not attend our school. The assault, which occurred at a home in the community, was captured on video and shared on social media and with other Pikesville Middle School students. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Once we became aware of this incident, we immediately notified the BCPS Department of School Safety and the Baltimore County Police Department. We are working closely with police officers as they investigate this matter. Three suspects have been arrested and charged.

The reports of what occurred are deeply troubling. The actions of these students do not represent our school community and are completely unacceptable. Please know that in addition to any action by law enforcement, all Pikesville Middle School students involved in this assault will also receive serious school consequences. We hold our students to the highest standards, and dangerous behaviors will not be tolerated.

I ask that you please speak with your child(ren) and emphasize the importance of not sharing or forwarding this disturbing content. Our counselors are available to speak with, and support students as needed.

Thank you for your support. Please contact the school if you have any questions."

Orr told us that the incident makes what he's trying to instill in his own young children even more important.

"To have respect and discipline — respect each other, respect others—and you have to be careful with the company you keep around, because sometimes some people might be acting like your friends but they might have negative intentions."

This remains an active police investigation.