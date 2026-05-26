TOWSON, Md. — He completed a historic space mission, now Baltimore County officials are ready to honor Cockeysville native Reid Wiseman.

He shot for the stars, literally.

But his journey started right here in Baltimore County.

NASA Astronaut Reid Wiseman was Commander of Artemis II, a mission that sent him and his crew around the moon and back.

Baltimore County Council to honor NASA Astronaut and Cockeysville native Reid Wiseman Baltimore County Council to honor NASA Astronaut Reid Wiseman

It's the first time humans traveled into deep space in over 50 years.

It's a mission that captured the eyes of the world, including the Baltimore County Council.

"We want to recognize his accomplishments which I think are extremely important," Councilman Julian Jones told WMAR-2 News.

RELATED: Local high school celebrates alumnus's return from historic moon mission

Important, Jones said, especially because Wiseman grew up in Baltimore County.

He was raised in Cockeysville and graduated from Dulaney High School in 1993.

“I think what it says is, no matter where you come from, no matter what school you attend, there’s no limit to what you can do.”

So, the county council will be celebrating Wiseman with a special resolution and proclamation at the June 1 legislative session.

Jones said that it highlights the importance of investing in our public schools and young people.

“Here in Baltimore County we pay somewhere around 52 cents on every tax dollar to our schools but it’s very important that we give them all the resources they need but the inspiration, that comes from inside, that’s what we want to do, inspire them to achieve greatness. No matter where you are today, look to the stars because that’s where you can be as well.”

Wiseman will be attending the meeting virtually to accept the honor, while his father will be there in person.