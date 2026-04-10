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Local high school celebrates alumnus's return from historic moon mission

NASA Artemis Moonshot
AP
In this image provided by NASA, the Artemis II crew, clockwise from left, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover, pause for a group photo inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home on Wednesday, April 7, 2026.
NASA Artemis Moonshot
Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Artemis II crew is scheduled to splashdown off the coast of San Diego tonight, and a Baltimore County high school is hosting a party to celebrate the return.

Dulaney Valley High School is hosting a splashdown party to not only celebrate the return of Artemis II, but also the homecoming of Reid Wiseman — a 1993 graduate.

The party will run from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the Dulaney Auditorium.

Event organizers say all are welcome.

Artemis II launched from Kennedy Space Center on April 1. During the mission, the astronauts traveled farther from Earth than any humans before them, capturing new views of the moon during their flyby and a striking Earthrise.

The last time NASA sent astronauts to the moon was Apollo 17 in 1972.

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