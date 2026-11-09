Baltimore County continues counting ballots, several council races close

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County election workers are still counting thousands of ballots nearly a week after Election Day, with several Baltimore County Council races remaining uncalled as candidates wait for results.

"We have about 27,000 mail-in ballots to count. That's including the 9,000 that we're canvassing today," Baltimore County Election Director Ruie Lavoie said.

Bipartisan teams are reviewing each ballot before sending them to a scanner to be tabulated, Lavoie said Monday at the Board of Elections Headquarters in Owings Mills.

"We've had a lot of watchers, and the campaigns have been here until late at night when the results are finished each night at the canvas. So that's also been exciting. We've had a lot of interest and people watching our process," Lavoie said.

This year, voters are choosing nine members for the Baltimore County Council, up from its previous seven.

The closest race by vote count heading into Monday was in District 5, covering northern Baltimore County, between Democrat Shawn McIntosh and Republican Nino Mangione, separated by just a few hundred votes.

Mangione's camp could not be reached for comment. McIntosh and other Democrats were present at the Board of Elections Monday afternoon.

"There are still, I believe, over 4,000 votes to count including provisional, so I fully anticipate that lead to hold, but every vote counts, so I'm not claiming victory today, because every vote must be counted before victory is claimed," McIntosh said.

Two races in eastern Baltimore County are also still close. In District 8, Republican Josh Sines led Democrat Sharonda Dillard-Huffman by about 1,800 votes heading into Monday. In District 9, Democrat Arkia Wade trailed Republican Tim Fazenbaker.

Lavoie said her goal remains to certify the election Friday, November 13, the date outlined in law.